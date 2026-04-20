China’s solar panel exports to Africa surged in 2025

China exported 18.8 gigawatts of solar panels to Africa last year, 48% more than in 2024, according to new analysis from the energy think tank Ember. That is equivalent to more than three times the capacity of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the continent’s largest hydropower project, The Wire China noted.

Africa still generates less than 5% of its electricity from solar sources despite its abundant sunshine. China’s growing solar panel supply to Africa comes as it reduces exports of these products to the US and Europe for myriad reasons, including high tariffs. Chinese firms lead in the manufacturing of global solar equipment, the outlet reported, producing 86% of the world’s solar panels as of 2024.