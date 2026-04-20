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Blue Origin reuses launch booster in race with SpaceX

Apr 20, 2026, 6:54am EDT
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A Blue Origin rocket.
Joe Skipper/File Photo/Reuters

Blue Origin reused a launch booster for the first time, although the mission it was used on was unsuccessful.

Landing and reusing a rocket — something only SpaceX had done before — is a major milestone for the Jeff Bezos-backed space company, but an unspecified malfunction with the craft’s upper stage meant its payload, a communications satellite, did not reach a high enough orbit to work.

Blue Origin is well behind SpaceX, which accounted for 82% of all commercial launches last year and has a thousands-strong fleet of Starlink internet satellites. But Bezos has deep pockets, and has pledged to invest billions to catch up.

Tom Chivers
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