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Asia focuses on energy security amid war

Apr 20, 2026, 6:28pm EDT
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Dunes of low-grade coal are seen near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China
Aly Song/Reuters

Supply disruptions from the Middle East are forcing Asia to put a greater focus on energy self-sufficiency.

Mitsubishi recently began operating a power plant in Vietnam that only sources coal from nearby countries, helping Hanoi — which gets 80% of its crude oil imports from Kuwait — reduce dependence on the Gulf. Indonesia’s president is using diplomacy and state visits to find “more options [and] more partners” in an attempt to rewrite the country’s energy playbook, The Diplomat wrote.

The rest of the world may soon follow suit: While Asia has been the hardest hit so far, the pain of resource scarcity could soon spread to other regions, The New York Times reported.

“You’ve seen tsunamis — they go across the ocean very, very fast,” an Atlantic Council expert said.

Chart showing Vietnam’s annual total electricity generation
J.D. Capelouto
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