Abu Dhabi’s international airport opens stores to non-travelers

You no longer need a flight to shop at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport. UAE residents can now register online, collect a digital QR code at the door, and spend up to four hours browsing Cartier, Chanel, and Hermès at duty-free prices without a boarding pass, though laptops and tablets are banned from the terminal for the duration of the visit. Luxury brands across the Gulf have watched demand fall as much as 70% since the war began, LVMH is shipping inventory out of the region, and Hermès has paused deliveries to stores in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait entirely, The New York Times reported.