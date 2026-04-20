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Abu Dhabi’s international airport opens stores to non-travelers

Apr 20, 2026, 8:33am EDT
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Zayed International Airport is in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/Reuters

You no longer need a flight to shop at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport. UAE residents can now register online, collect a digital QR code at the door, and spend up to four hours browsing Cartier, Chanel, and Hermès at duty-free prices without a boarding pass, though laptops and tablets are banned from the terminal for the duration of the visit. Luxury brands across the Gulf have watched demand fall as much as 70% since the war began, LVMH is shipping inventory out of the region, and Hermès has paused deliveries to stores in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait entirely, The New York Times reported.

Manal Albarakati
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