Putin’s Easter ceasefire goes unrealized

Ukrainian and Russian officials accused each other of breaking a hastily declared one-day Easter ceasefire Sunday.

Kyiv said it had been hit by dozens of Russian assaults Sunday despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to “stop all military activity,” while the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacks, too.

Putin’s truce announcement was likely aimed at appealing to US President Donald Trump and putting Ukraine in a bind, analysts said: It seemed “designed entirely to placate White House demands for some sign that Russia is willing to stop fighting,” CNN’s international security correspondent wrote. The timing, brevity, and one-sided nature of the declaration offer further “proof of Moscow’s wild cynicism when it comes to peace.”