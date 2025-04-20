Vance set to meet with Modi in India

US Vice President JD Vance is set to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, with trade on the agenda.

Vance’s visit alongside his wife, Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, reflects warming ties under US President Donald Trump.

The issues that had strained Washington’s relationship with New Delhi during the Biden administration — including India’s approach to Russia, as well as US criminal charges against an Indian government official and a business tycoon — “have little relevance in Washington today,” The Washington Post wrote.

New Delhi is hoping to strike a trade deal to avoid Trump’s tariffs, and capitalize on the US-China trade war: “There is a fair amount of confidence,” a former Indian foreign secretary said.