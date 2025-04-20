Events Newsletters
US, Iran voice optimism after second round of nuclear talks

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 20, 2025, 12:50pm EDT
Middle East
The foreign ministers of Italy and Iran
The foreign ministers of Italy and Iran. Italian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
The News

Iranian and US officials are set to meet for technical nuclear talks again this week after what both sides described as a successful round of negotiations in Rome on Saturday.

The countries agreed to start drawing up a framework for a potential deal, but Tehran’s obfuscation over its nuclear capabilities could dent hopes for a quick agreement.

Iran hasn’t provided an inventory of its nuclear material and infrastructure, and striking a deal without those details would “be extremely risky,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Tehran’s motivation for engaging with the US is not President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign, but a desire to “preserve the essential features of its expanding nuclear infrastructure” — its new generation of uranium-enriching centrifuges — two security analysts argued in Politico.

