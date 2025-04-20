China’s trade war playbook is coming into focus

While China has indicated it’s done hiking tariffs on US imports, at least for now, Beijing’s trade war strategy is evolving: In recent days, China has wielded non-tariff weapons to put pressure on the US economy — and American companies specifically.

China has sent back Boeing jets, restricted Hollywood imports, and suspended exports of a range of critical minerals used in manufacturing. That willingness signals how prepared Beijing feels to not only weather this storm, but also prevail in its influence over global trade, analysts argued.

And there are more tools in Beijing’s toolbox, should leader Xi Jinping choose to ratchet up the fight.