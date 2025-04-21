Tariffs add a new twist to the tax fight for blue-state Republicans

President Donald Trump’s tariffs promise to intensify the already-high pressure on Republican lawmakers in blue states to get a state and local tax relief deal added to their party’s upcoming tax plan.

Blue-state members of Congress in both parties have tried unsuccessfully for years to either increase or remove the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was part of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. But the prospect of tariff-related price increases adds a new burden to this year’s pitched fight over the so-called SALT cap.

House Republicans from the Northeast and California, in particular — who have largely cheered the president’s agenda so far — may now have to decide whether their political futures in battleground seats require them to make their tax votes contingent on a SALT deal. Using their leverage could pay off, given the GOP’s small margin of error in the House.

Their constituents — in high-cost, high-tax districts from New York, New Jersey, and California — may also end up feeling so pinched by Trump’s tariffs that they leave those Republican lawmakers little choice. Blue border states, experts say, face unique challenges during trade wars because of their proximity to US trading partners.

“Border states are, in fact, burdened a lot because they do see a lot of trade with their neighbors,” Robert McClelland of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center said in an interview.

Garrett Watson, policy director at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, characterized the idea of price increases from tariffs on top of the SALT cap as a “double whammy.”

In import and export hubs, some coastal shipping and warehousing companies are already experiencing a tariff-related decline in bookings. The industry accounted for approximately 17% of New Jersey’s employment in 2020.

New York agricultural areas are beginning to feel the effects of rising grain prices from Canada. And California winemakers anticipate increased production costs because they import glass bottles, corks, and barrels from China and Europe.

“They cannot afford additional cost increases,” Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., one of the leading GOP advocates for a deal on the SALT cap, told Semafor. “I am encouraged by discussions between the administration and our partners to level the playing field.”

She added: “Hard-working families I represent face skyrocketing living costs and state and local taxes. The SALT cap hurts their bottom line even more. Federal policies should ease — not add to — the pain caused by Sacramento.”

If Congress’ tax debate drags out past Republican leaders’ Memorial Day deadline, it risks bumping up against the expiration of the 90-day pause Trump put on many of his tariffs. The more negative economic effects are felt from Trump’s tariffs, tax analysts say, the more uncertain his grip on congressional Republicans will become.

“If the tariffs really do have significant negative effect on the economy — prices go up, employment goes down, interest rates go up — Trump could lose some of that influence by the time Congress gets around to voting for an extension for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, said in an interview.

Despite the perils ahead, Republicans active on SALT said they haven’t broached tariffs as a negotiating tool — yet.

“Tariffs haven’t been discussed as part of our negotiating strategy,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., another key player in talks to raise the cap, told Semafor.