Bloomberg issues travel warning to staff

Some media organizations are advising their employees to take extra precautions when traveling to the US.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg held a virtual meeting attended by hundreds of staffers that included guidance on how employees should prepare to deal with US immigration authorities.

Outside legal counsel for the company told employees to bring more documents than usual to demonstrate their ties to the United States, including bank statements and lease agreements. The company’s lawyers also reminded foreign staff to make sure their I-94 paperwork was present, and to be prepared for additional questions and a more thorough/longer visa application and renewal process.

While the company said it is not broadly concerned with travel in and out of the US for Bloomberg staff, it advised any staffers who have a criminal record of any kind to speak with the company before attempting to enter.