Bezos hunts for new Post opinion chief

The Washington Post is inching closer to finding an editor for its rebooted opinion section.

In recent weeks, staffers at the Jeff Bezos-owned outlet have begun speaking with candidates, including Reason editor-in-chief Katherine Mangu-Ward. In an email, Mangu-Ward told Semafor she couldn’t comment on Bezos or the Post’s hiring process, but said she was “excited about the prospect of a Washington Post opinion page anchored in the principles of personal and economic freedom.”

One person familiar with the situation said the paper isn’t close to making a decision, but has begun conversations with several candidates.

The Post has been without a top opinion editor for months following Bezos’ decision to narrow the section’s focus to the promotion of free markets and civil liberties. The move prompted former opinion editor David Shipley to resign abruptly in February.