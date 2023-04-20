US could approve MDMA therapy this year

MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy pills, induces euphoria, a sense of strong social connections to other people, and a general sense of positivity. Studies suggest that it can reduce the impact of PTSD when used in combination with therapy.

PTSD treatment involves helping patients relive distressing memories until they lose their traumatic edge. When on MDMA, patients are less sensitive to negative emotions, so it becomes easier to relive those memories in an unthreatening way.

Psychedelic drugs have shown hopeful signs for treating other conditions too. Psilocybin, taken from magic mushrooms, has exhibited some promising results in treating depression. It works by targeting beliefs: The idea is we have beliefs about the world that can be strong or weak. You might believe very strongly that walls don’t move, and believe more weakly that you had beans for dinner last Thursday. The evidence you get from your senses can also be strong or weak: Seeing something in broad daylight from close-up might be strong evidence, hearing someone say they think they remember something might be weak evidence. Strong beliefs need stronger evidence to shift.

Depression, then, can be thought of as inappropriately strong negative beliefs — about the patient’s own personality or the state of the world, perhaps — which are hard to shift. The theory is that, under supervision, psilocybin can help people out of those inappropriate beliefs by temporarily weakening them, providing evidence in the form of therapy that the beliefs are false, and shifting the person into a new, appropriate, non-depressed belief.

Several studies have now found that psilocybin is effective: The largest and most recent was published in November last year. Earlier, smaller ones found that psilocybin was as effective as the leading antidepressant.

The nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), which ran the MDMA/PTSD trials, hopes that if MDMA treatments are approved, other psychedelic treatments, such as psilocybin, could follow.