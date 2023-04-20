Reviews are in for Russia's 'The Challenge' — the world's first movie shot in space

'Perfectly done'

Komsomolskaya Pravda, a state-aligned outlet, gave the film a glowing review, calling it an "unobtrusive melodrama" with eye-popping outer space sequences.

"On the whole, everything related to space is perfectly done in The Challenge - a luxurious smooth rocket takeoff in slow motion you will not be able to forget for a long time," the review said.

Peresild's blonde hair in the absence of gravity "turned into something like a strange crown," KP wrote, and "will become one of the symbols of the new Russian cinema."

Livelier in imagination

Film.ru gave the film a more mixed review, saying the script changes in tone when the film moves from Earth to space. The director "invites the audience to share genuine joy" in the corridors of the space station, but doesn't fully live up to expectations.

"A movie shot in space really sounds like a dream come true. But do not forget that every fantasy is livelier, more colorful and magical in the imagination than in reality," the review said. "The dream became a reality and lost much of its enigmatic charm and inviolable mystery."

A feminist message

"The Challenge" has a feminist message embedded into the space dramatics, wrote Russian outlet Vokrug TV, as Peresild's character outperforms male candidates who are considered to embark on the mission.

It said the film was "discordant in structure," and that flashback sequences during the most climactic parts of the movie "reduce the degree of the narrative, making it look like a TV series."