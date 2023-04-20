Pharma bro Martin Shkreli releases medical AI chatbot called 'Dr. Gupta'

Dr. Gupta — so named because it includes the letters "GPT" — uses a modified version of the underlying technology of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Shkreli said, adding that it has the ability to understand and answer complicated medical questions, based on information available online and in medical journals.

Users can send up to 10 messages a month for free, and have to pay $20 a month for unlimited chats.

"WebMD is basically dead in the water," Shkreli said, promoting AI as a way to replace visits to the doctor and bring down medical costs.

He said his tech isn't ready to fully replace human doctors. OpenAI acknowledges that its technology sometimes produces inaccurate results.

A recent University of Maryland School of Medicine study found that ChatGPT correctly answered questions about breast cancer screening 88% of the time.

"We've seen in our experience that ChatGPT sometimes makes up fake journal articles or health consortiums to support its claims," Dr. Paul Yi, an author on the study, said in a statement. "Consumers should be aware that these are new, unproven technologies, and should still rely on their doctor, rather than ChatGPT, for advice."

Asked on Twitter whether he has a plan to prevent the bot from giving out bad medical advice, Shkreli replied: "How do you prevent a physician from doing the same?"

The site's disclaimer states in all caps that anyone who uses the chatbot does so at their own risk, and that the company is not legally responsible for any "errors, mistakes, or inaccuracies" or any personal injury that results from using the chatbot.

Privacy is another question.

The site collects sensitive personal data that users provide including health and genetic data, its terms state. It can store the information "as long as it is necessary" — which generally is no longer than a year after a user cancels their account.

Asked about the privacy issue on Twitter, Shkreli replied: "Read the terms. If you don’t want to use it, do not use it!"