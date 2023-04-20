How a bankrupt crypto lender might turn into the industry’s big break

The crypto industry’s goal of disrupting finance hinges on the success of a new company formed from the ashes of bankrupt lender Celsius Network.

In June, an exemption in the U.S. bankruptcy code will let Celsius become a new publicly-traded digital stock without having to go through the typical initial public offering process of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has cracked down on the crypto industry.

It may be another avenue where investors can lose their money in a crypto rout. But if the plan is approved and it’s a success, it could rewrite the way stocks and other securities are owned and traded, and offer an alternative business model to traditional exchanges and transfer agents.

Of course, the staying power of institutions like NYSE make it a long shot that they’ll be overtaken, but more mainstream companies like Nasdaq adopting parts of blockchain technology shows it’s already having an influence.

People involved in the process say the SEC has been in contact with the firms involved in the restructuring and is monitoring developments, which could provide an opening to additional digital-asset securities without going through bankruptcy.

Shares of the new public company, which will be owned by Celsius creditors and run by investor NovaWulf, will be the first issued on the blockchain. Crypto advocates hope it will prove that it’s cheaper and faster than older platforms since trades can settle in seconds instead of the traditional system of one business day (or more).