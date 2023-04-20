China's 'king of fairytales' quits over weak copyright laws

One of China's best-known fiction authors, whose work is often dubbed as China's Grimms' Fairy Tales, has called it quits over the country's failure to uphold copyright and trademark laws.

In a Tuesday Weibo post — China's equivalent of Twitter — Zheng Yuanjie wrote that he had "lost confidence in rights protection" and would no longer work to defend 673 pieces of his works and literary characters currently involved in trademark disputes. He added that he would continue writing but that none of his works would be made public going forward.

"From today, I bid farewell to trademark rights protection," Zheng wrote. "I still write every day, but the works I have written, including the novels I have written, will never be published again, because if I publish them, I will face trademark infringement and it will be difficult to successfully defend my rights."