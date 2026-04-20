Exclusive / Republicans face down massive April to-do list

Republicans have a lot to do — and little time to do it.

After last week’s punt, key warrantless surveillance powers are set to expire on April 30, and it will be hard to clinch a longer-term Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act extension that can get 60 Senate votes and a House majority.

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown is on its 66th day and the House hasn’t passed the Senate bill funding DHS through September minus Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Senate Republicans will address that with a separate, party-line funding bill that would fund immigration enforcement for the rest of Trump’s presidency.

Text for the Senate’s budget resolution setting up the bill is expected early this week, with an unlimited vote-a-rama in the coming days.