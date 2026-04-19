Mark Carney calls Canada’s US ties a weakness

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday said his country’s close ties to the US have become “weaknesses,” as Ottawa looks to become less dependent on Washington ahead of major trade negotiations this year.

Carney’s remarks — “It’s our future. We are taking back control,” he said — came two days after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick blasted Canada’s trade strategy.

Lutnick said at Semafor World Economy that the current US-Mexico-Canada agreement needs to be “reconsidered and reimagined,” and that Canada mooches off the American economy.

Uncertainty about the trade pact has slowed investment and hiring. In a bid to reduce economic reliance on the US, Carney announced a September investment summit aimed at attracting $730 billion in investment in Canada.