Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Hormuz uncertainty compounds global energy concerns

Apr 19, 2026, 6:23pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Jet fuel processing facility
Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Fresh uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend compounded concerns over global energy supplies ahead of a busy travel season.

Even if the waterway were to reopen, it’s unclear how quickly insurance rates would come down, and tankers would still need several weeks to complete their journeys, Semafor’s climate and energy editor noted.

Air travel, in Europe in particular, could become chaotic as jet fuel shortages are expected to persist for months, experts said.

Asia is already feeling the pressure: India’s chief economic adviser told Semafor World Economy that in an optimistic scenario, the energy market wouldn’t normalize until October, while Bangladesh has raised fuel prices by 10% to 15%.

Pakistan is dealing with regular blackouts.

US jet fuel spot price per gallon
J.D. Capelouto
AD