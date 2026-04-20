Businesses start applying for US tariff refunds

Scores of businesses that paid Trump administration tariffs later deemed illegal by the Supreme Court will be able to request refunds starting on Monday, even as the president explores other avenues to impose the duties.

Customs and Border Protection is finally launching its tariff refund portal, called the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries, or CAPE, to “efficiently process refunds, pursuant to court order, for importers and brokers who paid IEEPA duties,” a CBP spokesperson said.

While the new system’s arrival is a relief for businesses, the government estimates it will still take 60 to 90 days for them to receive refunds after their applications are accepted. In total, officials estimate they owe businesses $166 billion in tariff refunds, and the first phase of CAPE will only take care of businesses who applied to receive electronic refunds (they’re owed $127 billion).