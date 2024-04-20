The ‘uniparty’ is passing Ukraine aid. Can it save Mike Johnson’s job?

Mike Johnson might just sew up Ukraine aid and live to tell the tale. For now, at least.

After months of holdup, the House on Friday pushed ahead on a package of assistance to Kyiv as well as Israel and Taiwan. The 316-to-94 procedural vote, which drew more Democratic than Republican support, will let the bills reach the floor on Saturday, when they’re widely expected to win final passage.

It was the latest instance in which Johnson was forced to lean heavily on Democrats to move major legislation in the face of opposition from GOP hardliners — a growing handful of whom are now threatening his job in retaliation. After Friday’s vote, Rep. Paul Gosar became the third Republican to sign a motion to vacate Johnson from his speaker’s perch, joining Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

Greene, who is spearheading the effort to depose Johnson, but has yet to trigger her motion, told Semafor she was still “working on more cosponsors.”

But despite his slim majority, it’s unclear if Johnson faces serious danger, in part because Democrats increasingly appear apt to throw him a lifeline. Officially, party brass are staying mum on the issue. “At the appropriate time, we will have a conversation about how to deal with any hypothetical motion of the vacate,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said at a Friday press conference.

But members such as Reps. Tom Suozzi and Jared Moskovitz have said they’d lend their votes to bailout Johnson. Others are making their feelings clear, even without explicit promises. “I think that Speaker Johnson is likely going to be in good shape,” Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told Semafor, because Democrats won’t want to punish him for “doing the right thing.”