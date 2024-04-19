TikTok is fighting a potential ban in Kenya

TikTok is putting up a fight as Kenya’s parliament considers a petition to ban the app in the country.

Describing TikTok as “a serious threat to the cultural and religious values of Kenya,” the petition accuses the platform of promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, and offensive behavior.

The sharing of adult content, misinformation, and hate speech on the app in Kenya has led to questions on the effectiveness of its content moderation efforts, which partly rely on artificial intelligence. Acknowledging these concerns, Kenya’s technology cabinet secretary on April 16 told the committee hearing the petition that the government preferred to enhance the regulation of TikTok, as opposed to a full-on ban.

TikTok’s head of public policy for sub-Saharan Africa, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, had earlier urged the committee to dismiss the petition, highlighting TikTok’s investment in a mix of human and AI-led content moderation and its efforts to work with policy makers and regulators. He said TikTok took down more than 296,000 inappropriate videos from Kenya in 2023. Mgwili-Sibanda appeared alongside a representative of Majorel, TikTok’s content moderation partner in Kenya.

Mgwili-Sibanda emphasized TikTok’s role in the creative economy by “surfacing local Kenyan talent and exporting it to global audiences.” He also said a ban would be “tantamount to silencing citizens and denying them of their Constitutional rights.”

MPs’ concerns included fears that the AI moderation tools used by TikTok may not be able to decipher local languages and contexts, allowing dangerous or harmful videos to find their way into timelines.