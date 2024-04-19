Modi widely expected to win Indian election as voting begins

Election a fight for future of world’s largest democracy

Source: The Hindu

Modi and his governing Bharatiya Janata Party are on track to secure a rare third consecutive term — something that could pose a threat to democracy in India, Shashi Tharoor, a prominent opposition member of parliament and author, wrote in The Hindu. Democratic norms have been eroded under Modi’s rule, as he and his party have promoted an aggressive Hindu nationalism and intimidated the press, he argued. India is facing a split down religious lines, Tharoor wrote — something past elections have attempted to avoid. “Petrified of the power of a united people, [the government] has sought to divide us, hoping we never rise as one in defence of our republic,” he wrote. “The choice is ours. We have already witnessed a partition of the Indian soil; the past decade has threatened to partition the Indian soul.”