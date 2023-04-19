Wartime mediator behind Fox News and Dominion settlement says this was one of his ‘toughest assignments'

A Balkans wartime mediator who was hired at the last minute to negotiate the $787.5 million settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems told CNN that this had been one of the most difficult assignments he's worked on.

"It was one of the more challenging cases because of the magnitude of the dispute and the visibility,” veteran mediator Jerry Roscoe told CNN. "I would not characterize any aspect of this mediation as easy."

The CNN interview reveals new details behind the historic settlement, including that Roscoe's hiring hours before the trial was set to begin, was the reason Judge Eric Davis delayed the proceedings by one day.

But it was not until 2 p.m. on Tuesday that Roscoe finalized the deal, with both parties signing paperwork at around 4 p.m. just moments before Davis returned to the courtroom.