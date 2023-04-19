Trump dominates DeSantis in endorsements from Florida Republicans

Trump's endorsements

So far, Trump has received endorsements from Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Greg Steube, Vern Buchanan, Brian Mast, Byron Donalds, and John Rutherford.

Several announced their support of Trump even as DeSantis — a former member of the House — planned a visit to Washington, D.C., to mingle with representatives.

Time reported Wednesday that two more Florida Republicans, Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez, are also planning to endorse Trump, who has become a Florida resident since leaving the White House.

That would mean half of the 20-member Florida House GOP delegation will have thrown their support behind Trump.

DeSantis's endorsement

Just one House member from Florida — freshman Rep. Laurel Lee — has endorsed DeSantis, who has yet to formally launch a campaign. Lee served as his first secretary of state.