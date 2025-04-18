White House is studying whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell can be fired, top adviser says

A top White House adviser said Friday that President Donald Trump was studying whether to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as the White House ratchets up its attacks on the US’s top central banker.

“The president and his team will continue to study that matter,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said when asked if firing Powell was an option.

Trump has lashed out at Powell this week for not cutting interest rates, saying he had the power to sack the Fed chair “real fast.” The president has privately discussed replacing Powell for months, The Wall Street Journal reported.