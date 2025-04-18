US senator meets with man wrongly deported to El Salvador

A US senator met with a man wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The Supreme Court ordered the White House to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Ábrego García, but the Trump administration has refused.

Democratic Sen. Chris van Hollen of Maryland said he had initially been blocked from meeting his constituent, as he called for Ábrego García to be released from a notorious megaprison.

The case divides conservatives, The Washington Post reported: Some suggest Ábrego García has gang links, while others say that is irrelevant.

One Vox writer noted that other cases, such as a Venezuelan man granted refugee status but deported to El Salvador anyway, are unambiguous, and that focusing on Ábrego García diverts attention from “obvious” miscarriages of justice.