US may ‘move on’ from Ukraine talks, warns Rubio

The US may walk away from efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war if no progress is made soon, the secretary of state warned.

Marco Rubio said he held “productive” talks with European and Ukrainian leaders in Paris on ending the conflict — the first time European powers have been included in US-led negotiations — but added that any deal must be “doable in the next few weeks” and that “if it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on.”

The news came shortly after Ukraine said it had agreed the outline of a deal allowing the US access to its mineral resources, including its reserves of lithium, rare earth, and uranium. Kyiv’s economy minister said a memorandum of intent had been signed, and Trump said he expected the deal to be signed next Thursday.