Trump’s showdown with the courts escalates as he blames a judge for creating tensions

The Trump administration on Friday accused a federal judge of escalating tensions between the judicial and executive branches after the judge threatened to open a contempt of court inquiry this week over the administration’s deportation flights to El Salvador, The New York Times reported. In a court filing, the Justice Department argued that the contempt inquiry “escalates constitutional stakes” between the two branches.

The government’s accusation against Judge James Boasberg comes amid increasing concerns from legal experts over the White House’s flouting of court orders and its attacks against judges. Another judge this week also said she would open an inquiry into the government’s response to a Supreme Court order asking the US to return a wrongly deported migrant.