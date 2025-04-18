Events Newsletters
IRS chief is being ousted amid Treasury power struggle with Elon Musk: NYT

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Apr 18, 2025, 2:35pm EDT
Gary Shapley testifies in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about alleged meddling in the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023.
Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Gary Shapley, the acting commissioner of the US Internal Revenue Services, is being replaced after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent objected to President Donald Trump that Shapley had been installed without the secretary’s knowledge, and at the behest of Elon Musk, The New York Times reported Friday.

It’s the latest example of tensions between Musk and top White House officials: Musk amplified social media posts critical of the Treasury secretary, called Trump’s top trade adviser “dumber than a sack of bricks,” and has clashed with the Secretary of State in cabinet meetings.

The dismissal also comes as experts voice concerns that Trump is trying to wield the IRS as his political tool as part of his escalating crackdown on elite schools.

