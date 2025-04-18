Hamas rejects Israel truce

Hamas on Thursday rejected Israel’s offer of a ceasefire deal, calling instead for a complete end to the war.

The Israeli government had proposed a 45-day truce in exchange for the release of 10 of the remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks: 59 remain unaccounted for, and 24 are believed to still be alive.

But Hamas said it wanted a permanent end to hostilities, for which it would return all the hostages.

Israel continues to bombard Gaza, with the latest strikes killing at least 37, the BBC reported, and blocks all humanitarian aid from entering the enclave.

The war is increasingly unpopular in Israel, with 120,000 people, including active service members, signing a petition calling for its immediate end.