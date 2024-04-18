US vetoes UN membership for Palestine

The United States on Thursday vetoed a draft UN resolution to grant full membership to Palestine, a vote that would have effectively recognized a Palestinian state had it passed.

Twelve members of the United Nations Security Council voted yes to the resolution, introduced by Algeria, that “the State of Palestine be admitted to membership” of the world body, while Britain and Switzerland abstained.

Palestine has held non-member observer status at the UN since 2012, when the UN General Assembly granted a de facto recognition of statehood.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas said the U.S. veto “represents a blatant aggression against international law and an encouragement to the pursuit of the genocidal war against our people... which pushes the region ever further to the edge of the abyss.”

Palestine revived its previous bid for UN membership in early April amid Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza, despite the U.S., a staunch Israel ally, repeatedly saying it would exercise its veto power.

A State Department spokesperson said earlier this month that any recognition of Palestinian statehood “should be done through direct negotiations between the parties… and not at the United Nations.”

In order to become a full UN member, Palestine’s bid would have needed to be approved by at least nine votes, without a veto from permanent members U.S., Britain, France, Russia, and China.

More than 33,000 people have died in Gaza since the onset of war, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.