UK Tories face election meltdown

Polls shows Conservatives could be decimated in election

Sources: The Guardian , Sky News

Polling conducted last month found that the Tories could retain less than 100 seats in the next general election, expected later this year, with the opposition Labour Party on course to take nearly 500 of a possible 650 seats in Parliament. The Tories could lose most of their seats in Wales and Scotland, the polling found, and Sunak is on course to lose his own constituency. The Tories seem braced for an overwhelming defeat: “We’re stuffed,” one party insider told The Guardian. Morale is low among Conservative politicians, who are struggling to find volunteers willing to canvass with them because constituents respond poorly to door-knocking by their MPs.