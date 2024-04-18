Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter suspended from Barnard over pro-Palestine demonstration

The daughter of U.S. House Representative Ilhan Omar has been suspended from Barnard College for camping out on the main lawn of Columbia University as part of a pro-Palestine demonstration.

Isra Hirsi posted on X on Thursday that she was one of three students disciplined “for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.” Hirsi is an organizer with Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a group demanding the school cut ties with companies that support Israel.

Columbia said Thursday that it would suspend all students who took part in the encampment. “We are continuing to identify them and will be sending out formal notifications,” a university spokeswoman told The New York Times.

“Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met,” Hirsi wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.