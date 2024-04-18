Moderna CEO says AI will help scientists understand ‘most diseases’ in 3 to 5 years

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Thursday that with the help of AI scientists will likely “understand most diseases” in the next three to five years, in what will be a “first for humans on the planet.”

“If you understand the disease, you will find a way to go fix it,” Bancel said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit. “The reason we still have people dying of cancer, people suffering from Alzheimers, is we do not understand the fundamental biology of those diseases.”

On the drug development side, Bancel said AI will help pharmaceutical companies like Moderna speed up the process of getting new medicines from the lab to patients. Diagnosing conditions like heart disease will also be easier with AI tools, he said.

AD

“I’m more optimistic because we have been using the tool a lot, and some of the insights we’re starting to get from a scientific standpoint are things that none of our scientists were aware of,” he added.