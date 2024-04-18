Kenya helicopter crash kills country’s defense chief

Kenya’s defense chief General Francis Ogolla and nine other senior military officials were killed in a military helicopter crash on Thursday, while on a visit to troops deployed in northwest Kenya. The helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff.

“Today at 2:20 pm, our nation suffered a tragic air accident,” Kenyan President William Ruto announced. “Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals,” he said, adding that two soldiers survived the crash and are in the hospital.

A trained fighter pilot, Ogolla served as the head of Kenya’s air force before being promoted to lead the country’s the military last year.

AD

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.