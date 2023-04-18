Ex-Fox News Political Director: "Who gets fired?"

Stirewalt was one of two senior political editors who were forced out of Fox after the network was the first to project that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in Arizona, a call that enraged many of the network’s Trump supporting viewers and personalities. The projection angered many important figures at Fox, including Fox Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, who privately suggested to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott that the duo be fired to send a message of loyalty to Trump allies.

The former Fox News political director’s testimony in the Dominion case was key to the company’s argument that Fox News hosts and personalities broadly knew that claims being made on the Fox News air were dubious, but allowed guests such as Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell to continue to make appearances on Fox programs anyway.

Stirewalt said he was not surprised that Fox News settled the case, citing the unpredictability and discomfort of putting figures like Murdoch or host Maria Bartiromo on the stand.

“The enjoyment that Fox’s many detractors took in watching the squirming — the discovery came out, and all of those things — was inevitably going to be disappointing,” said Stirewalt, now a political editor and contributor with NewsNation and the Dispatch. “This is a specific kind of lawsuit. This is not an episode of Matlock or like Scooby Doo where at the end they're gonna pull the mask off and it's Rupert Murdoch. And he's gonna say, ‘You got me.’”

The editor would not say whether he’ll be deposed in a similar lawsuit from voting company Smartmatic, which is also suing Fox over false claims made about its voting systems in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. But he said that he was increasingly tired of reliving the saga, which saw him face criticism from colleagues and Fox News audiences.

“I am sick to death of this story. For me, as a journalist, being part of the story is not where I want to be. I want to cover the story. I want to analyze the story. I want to talk about politics and I want to do that stuff,” he said. “I guess I put it this way: I've been given the opportunity to relive a very difficult three month period in my life over and over for three years. In front of Congress, depositions, on and on. I will be pleased when that is over.”