Photographer turns down prestigious prize after admitting image was AI-made

German photographer Boris Eldagsen created “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician” — which won the creative open category at last week’s Sony World Photography Awards — with an AI image generator.

“It has all the flaws of AI, and it could have been spotted but it wasn't,” Eldagsen told Insider, saying he entered the black-and-white portrait to test the competition and start a conversation about AI’s role in photography. He wrote on his website that he had “applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not."

The SWPA, for its part, told the BBC it was misled by the photographer about how much AI factored into the piece.

Eldagsen is not the first person to win over critics with an AI image: Last September, an image created by Jason Allen with Midjourney won the first-place blue ribbon and a $300 cash prize at the Colorado State Fair.

But the work — a painting of a sprawling ballroom with women dressed in Baroque dresses and titled Théâtre D’opéra Spatial — also prompted backlash on Twitter from people critical of using the tech in art spaces.

Allen, who included that his image was created with Midjourney when he entered the contest, kept his prize and refused to apologize. “Art is dead, dude. It’s over. A.I. won. Humans lost,” he told The New York Times.