Absolut Vodka stops Russian exports

The News
The Swedish maker of Absolut Vodka said it was ending all exports to Russia after a massive backlash against the company’s decision to resume deliveries to the nation last week.
Know More
Absolut CEO Stephanie Durroux said the company had previously reduced its operations in Russia and was compliant with relevant sanctions following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “However, the reaction over the recent days is clearly reflective of the role Absolut plays for its extended community in Sweden,” she said in a statement.
Calls to boycott the brand had flared up in Sweden and on social media in recent days.
Durroux added that Absolut had a “duty of care” to its employees and partners and could not expose them to the harassment that followed the resumption of their Russian operations.