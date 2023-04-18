Absolut Vodka stops Russian exports

Absolut CEO Stephanie Durroux said the company had previously reduced its operations in Russia and was compliant with relevant sanctions following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “However, the reaction over the recent days is clearly reflective of the role Absolut plays for its extended community in Sweden,” she said in a statement.

Calls to boycott the brand had flared up in Sweden and on social media in recent days.

Durroux added that Absolut had a “duty of care” to its employees and partners and could not expose them to the harassment that followed the resumption of their Russian operations.