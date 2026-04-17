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Iran war looms over China’s biggest trade fair

Apr 17, 2026, 6:49am EDT
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People at the China Import and Export Fair.
Go Nakamura/File Photo/Reuters

The Iran war has dampened the mood at China’s biggest trade fair, with exporters fearing the conflict will further dent demand for their products as economic growth slows.

A chart showing the share of global exports by country.

The conflict in the Middle East has already weighed on exports: Outbound shipments increased just 2.5% year-on-year in March, far below the 22% average for the first two months of the year, though first-quarter GDP growth remained sturdy.

Beijing is seeking to bolster trade ties to counter the impact, hosting several European and Asian leaders recently. Following a state visit by Vietnam’s president this week, carrier VietJetAir agreed to lease several Chinese-made C909 jets, marking a major step in its manufacturer’s ambition of competing with US and European rivals.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD