Iran war looms over China’s biggest trade fair

The Iran war has dampened the mood at China’s biggest trade fair, with exporters fearing the conflict will further dent demand for their products as economic growth slows.

The conflict in the Middle East has already weighed on exports: Outbound shipments increased just 2.5% year-on-year in March, far below the 22% average for the first two months of the year, though first-quarter GDP growth remained sturdy.

Beijing is seeking to bolster trade ties to counter the impact, hosting several European and Asian leaders recently. Following a state visit by Vietnam’s president this week, carrier VietJetAir agreed to lease several Chinese-made C909 jets, marking a major step in its manufacturer’s ambition of competing with US and European rivals.