Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

IMF, World Bank renew Venezuela ties after 6-year rupture

Apr 17, 2026, 7:14am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas.
Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The IMF and the World Bank said they would resume relations with Venezuela for the first time in six years, a major breakthrough for the Latin American country as it looks to rebuild its economy.

The resumption of relations comes just months after Washington ousted Venezuela’s former president and replaced him with a more pliant leader, and could unlock billions of dollars in financing for Caracas, analysts said.

A chart showing Venezuela’s GDP during Nicolás Maduro’s presidency.

While Venezuelans have become more bullish on the state of their economy since the US intervention, some observers say real prosperity won’t be achieved without fundamental political freedoms, which many are still fighting for: “Venezuelans have not given up on democracy,” Harvard professor Ricardo Hausmann wrote in The Economist.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD