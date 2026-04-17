France, UK hosting summit on securing Strait of Hormuz

The leaders of France and the UK will host an international summit to push forward plans to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Dozens of countries — but not, notably, the US — will be represented at the Paris meeting; President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to push for mine-clearance operations and other “purely defensive” means of protecting commercial shipping.

The situation is urgent: The US and Iranian blockades are hitting energy supplies as well as key commodities, from semiconductors to fertilizer.

Japanese doctors fear a looming shortage of medical equipment, and the country’s prime minister is planning a release of emergency reserves of latex gloves, while South Korea and Singapore are taking similar urgent health sector measures.