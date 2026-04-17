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Exclusive / Democratic group dings Collins on Iran in new ad

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Apr 17, 2026, 5:19am EDT
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Screenshot of ad
Screenshot/Majority Forward Videos/YouTube

Democrats are knocking Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins on the Iran war and rising energy prices.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with Senate Majority PAC, is launching a new $600,000 campaign on Monday dinging Collins for what the narrator characterizes as a vote “to give [President Donald] Trump a blank check for his war in Iran,” according to details first shared with Semafor.

The ad, which will run statewide, urges Collins to “stop supporting Trump’s war, Mainers can’t afford it.”

Collins told Semafor she voted against Democrat-sponsored war powers resolutions so far because she “did not in the beginning want to send a message to our troops or the Iranians that we were not for our troops or supporting our troops.”

The ad makes ample use of B-roll footage showing Collins with the president; she told Semafor that her relationship with Trump is “workmanlike” but they have disagreements.

AD