CEO predicts ‘next golden era’ for content amid legacy media destruction

Billionaire tech executive Matthew Prince predicted Friday that the “massive consolidating force” of AI that has disrupted legacy news outlets’ relationships with their readers will in the long run bring attention to the value of more granular and local journalism.

“I believe that a whole bunch of existing media companies are about to get crushed, and I believe that we’re on the verge of the next golden era of content creation,” said Prince, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. “And the reason why is I think that things that are local, unique, differentiated are gonna be much more valuable.”

Prince said the newspaper he bought in 2023 in his hometown of Park City, Utah — The Park Record — has turned out to be a surprisingly good business. It’s on track to make more money this year by licensing its content to AI companies than on digital media, thanks to the one-of-a-kind information the reporters turn up about the local community.

Prince sees opportunity even in the details of reporters’ notebooks that traditionally would not make the cut for a story. He’s much less optimistic about national coverage that can be more easily disintermediated by AI.