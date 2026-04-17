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CIA creates first intelligence report written without humans

Apr 17, 2026, 2:40pm EDT
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CIA
Jason Reed JIR/Reuters

The CIA used AI to create the first intelligence report written without human involvement.

The US intelligence agency’s Deputy Director Michael Ellis said AI’s role was only likely to grow: Within two years, “AI co-workers [will be] built into all of the agency’s analytic platforms.” The technology will speed up the process of analyzing vast amounts of information gathered by human spies and their tools.

The report is not the first use of AI in intelligence — both the CIA and Britain’s MI6 were doing so in 2024 — but it may be the first written with no human involvement. Ellis added that AI is vital to maintain an intelligence lead over China.

Tom Chivers
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