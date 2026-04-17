AI is making chief tech officers and chief human resources officers work together

The people who manage technology and the people who manage people are starting to converge.

As C-suite staff go, chief technology officers and chief human resources officers haven’t always overlapped much. But as more AI agents are employed in businesses, top executives are increasingly having to work together to manage the workforce. “You have this amazing power couple between the CHRO and the CTO, who provide the right tools and the right culture to people so they can bring to life our career architecture we have for all our employees,” Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson, said at Semafor World Economy.

Mihir Shukla, CEO of software firm Automation Anywhere, agreed, adding that together, the CTO and CHRO need to “map out what roles go away, what roles evolve, and what new roles entirely are created from this.” Despite the new overlap, he said those two roles are safe from AI-related trimmings.