World leaders race to reach trade deals with US

Major US trading partners are racing to reach trade deals before President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff reprieve expires.

Italy’s prime minister today meets with Trump, a day after the American leader joined talks with Japan, while Vice President JD Vance is headed to Italy and India.

British outlets meanwhile reported that London hopes to finalize its own US trade deal within weeks: Britain is easy to negotiate with, the former Trump strategist Steve Bannon told The Daily Telegraph, because “you don’t make anything anymore.”

China — the target of the toughest US tariffs — is looking for agreements elsewhere, however: Chinese leader Xi Jinping today concludes a Southeast Asia tour during which he has called for “Asian family” unity on trade.