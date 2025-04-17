WHO members agree first global pandemic treaty

Countries approved a landmark global pandemic treaty after three years of talks, and without the US’ participation.

Despite the “growing sense of urgency” over how to respond to pandemics five years after the COVID-19 outbreak killed millions and devastated the global economy, nations stumbled over negotiations about technology sharing: During COVID, rich nations were accused of hoarding vaccines and tests to the detriment of poorer ones.

Experts said that while the treaty wasn’t perfect, it was still “a definitive moment in the history of global health.” However, concerns remain over the US’ decision to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals and reduce global health funding.