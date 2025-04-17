Trump teases EU trade deal before key meeting with Italy’s Meloni

US President Donald Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Thursday in Washington, DC with tariffs on the table. The meeting came at an increasingly fraught moment for the transatlantic relationship, as trade and Washington’s approach to the war in Ukraine ferment distrust among European officials.

Ahead of the talks with Meloni, Trump said he “fully expects” to sign a trade deal with the European Union, but suggested it would take time.

Meloni, widely perceived as Europe’s “Trump whisperer,” has more than her reputation as a diplomatic bridge-builder with the US on the line: Italy is one Europe’s top exporters to the US.