Trump’s cuts and crackdowns endanger American innovation, experts warn

The White House threatened to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students, sharply escalating its row with the most prestigious US university.

The standoff began after Harvard, in a striking act of defiance, rejected President Donald Trump’s order that colleges end DEI programs and screen students for antisemitism, among other demands. International students pay higher fees than domestic ones, and excluding them would mark a further financial blow for Harvard following a funding freeze and threat to revoke its tax-exempt status.

Trump’s crackdown on higher education, federal spending, and immigration could come at the cost of the US losing some of its academic, scientific, and research dominance, especially to China, some analysts warn.